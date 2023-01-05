3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Bluegrass, jazz or basketball

FLORENCE, S.C. – The post-holiday doldrums are upon us. No big events are on the calendar this weekend.

Although the calendar is a little thin, there are plenty of art exhibits, musical performances, farmers markets and yoga events available. For a complete list, visit the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – www.visitflo.com/events .

Here are the Florence Morning News’ picks for the 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 A LITTLE BLUEGRASS: The J. Max McKee Band and Willie Wells and the Blue Ridge Mountain Grass will perform at 5:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. at the SouthEastern Bluegrass Association of South Carolina monthly concert at The Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St., Darlington. General admission tickets are $10, discounted to $7 for members. Student tickets are $5 and children are free. Willie Wells and the Blue Ridge Mountain Grass mix traditional and contemporary bluegrass. The band mixes is some of its own songs as well. Wells is keeping his father’s wishes to keep Bluegrass music alive in South Carolina.

2 JAZZ UP DOWNTOWN: Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., in downtown Florence, will have two live performances this weekend. At 7 p.m. Saturday, international recording artist Karl Frierson will perform. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Jeff DiMaio Trio will perform. Doors open both nights at 5 p.m. DiMaio is a jazz pianist and leader of the trio. He has been playing professionally for 50 years. Frierson was born in Florence. He is a singer, songwriter and entertainer. He has released 15 successful albums during his career.

3 HOOPS ACTION: The Francis Marion University women’s and men’s basketball teams will host home games Saturday. FMU’s women’s team (5-6 overall, 3-2 in Conference Carolinas) will play host to its counterparts from King University at 2 p.m. It will be the first meeting this season between the two teams. At 4 p.m., the Patriots will play host to King University. The Patriots (7-4 overall, 4-1 in Conference Carolinas play) defeated King University 94-68 on Dec. 17.

If you’d like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day