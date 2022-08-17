3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Bop to the Fabulous Thunderbirds, run for Alzheimer's or play some Esports

FLORENCE, S.C. — There is no theme for this weekend in the Pee Dee region.

At times, you can “Wrap It Up” in a nice package, but this weekend has something for everyone. You can take in multiple events this weekend if you are “Tuff Enuff.”

The Pee Dee offers a wide variety of weekend activities. Check out the complete list at the Florence County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website – www.visitflow.com.

Here are the Morning News’ weekly picks of 3 Things To Do This Weekend. Some of you may have already caught on to No. 1.

1 KEEPING IT PURE: The Fabulous Thunderbirds will perform at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The group formed in 1974 and performed for several years in Austin, Texas. The Fabulous Thunderbirds hit it big in 1986 with the Tuff Enuff album, which featured the band’s biggest hit – “Tuff Enuff,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also featured “Wrap It Up,” which went to No. 50 on Hot 100 chart. The Tuff Enuff album was certified platinum in the United States.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds play a mixture of Texas blues, swamp blues and rhythm and blues.

Kim Wilson is the lead singer/frontman for the group. He also is the last original member. Wilson said the Fabulous Thunderbirds defy musical labels. It’s fusion of unique styles don’t conform to traditional music categories. The band is authentic and pure, Wilson said.

The musicians don’t use synthesizers or effects pedals, he said. The audience hears the instrument’s natural sound.

Tickets are still available for Friday’s Fabulous Thunderbirds concert. To purchase tickets, visit the Performing Arts Center website – www.fmupac.org – call 843-661-444 or visit the Performing Arts Center Box Office, 201 S. Dargan St. between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

2 5K TO BEAT ALZHEIMER’S: The 2022 Rotary Club of Florence Forget Me Not 5K starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St. The Forget Me Not 5K is presented by the Morning News. The race lets the Rotary Club honor fellow members, friends and families who have lived with or cared for a person with Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative brain disease, characterized by a decline in memory, language and problem-solving skills.

Alzheimer’s is a cause shared by many Rotary Clubs through the Cart Fund project, which was started by the Rotary Club in Sumter. Day of the race registration is $35 from 6:45 to 7:50 a.m. Student registration is $15. Proceeds will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association and Rotary grant program.

3 ESPORTS SMACKDOWN: Lake City will play host to its second Esport event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Continuum. The competition will feature fighting games – Guilty Gear, Strive, Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It also will feature a shooting game – Apex Legend. Mario Kart and NBA 2K also will be included in the competition. Food trucks and vendors will be available. Cosplay is welcome. For more information, go to the city of Lake City’s page on Facebook.

If you'd like your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com

— Chris Day