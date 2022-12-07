3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Catch the Christmas Spirit

FLORENCE, S.C. – “Christmas time is here. Happiness and cheer. Fun for all that children call their favorite time of year.”

It’s the favorite time of year for many adults as well. The calendar is full of Christmas events this weekend. The Bishopville Christmas Party and Dance runs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Bishopville Opera House. The Bennettsville Christmas Parade is 11 a.m. Saturday, while the Hartsville Christmas Parade is 3 p.m. Saturday. Family day returns from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Florence County Museum. This month’s theme is “Do You Want To Build a Snowman?

So, Yes Virginia, there is a lot of Christmas events to enjoy. The Morning News has picked its 3 Things to Do This Weekend. Here it is.

1 CHRISTMAS CONCERTS: The Masterworks Choir will have two performances this weekend. They are scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Central United Methodist Church, 265 W. Cheves St., Florence. Saturday’s concert will highlight the Masterworks Childrens’ Choir, singing familiar carols, including “The First Noel,” “Pat-a-Pan” and “Do You Hear What I Hear.” Sunday’s concert will feature two Baroque works – “Magnificat” by Johann Sebastian Bach and “Midnight Mass for Christmas” by Marc-Antoine Carpenter. Both concerts will feature orchestra and local soloists Dana Spencer, Emily Lake, Tara McCormick, Shaw Thompson, Paul Zwiers, NickTownsend, Kevin McCormick and Jim Fincher. The 2022-23 Masterworks season celebrates the 10th anniversary of Music Director Will Carswell.

2 LIGHTING UP THE TREE: The annual City-County Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Andrew H. Griffin Plaza, 146 S. Dargan St. It’s the 29th year the two agencies have united to light the Christmas tree and bring comfort, joy and fun to Florence residents. The Christmas fun will continue from 5:30-9 p.m. in the 100 block of South Dargan Street with Downtown Christmas Magic.

3 GOLF CART PARADE: Palmetto Housing & Rehab and Realtor Joy Walker are sponsoring the first Downtown Golf Cart Christmas Parade and Toy Run at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Florence. Parade lineup starts at 3:30 p.m. on West Evans Street at its intersection with Franklin Drive. The parade will move eastbound into downtown Florence and will end in the Florence County Complex parking lot. Jebb Mac will be performing live and leading the parade. The Toy Drive will help underprivileged children in the community.

If you would like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, submit information about your event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

