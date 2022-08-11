3 Things To Do This Weekend: Enjoy beach music, meet the police and watch cricket

FLORENCE, S.C. — The great cooldown arrives just in time the weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be 90 or below. Lows will tickle the mid-60s.

It will be a fine weekend for some outdoor activities. Still, remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Florence and Darlington counties are filled with events this weekend. To see everything available go to the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau – www.visitflo.com – for the complete list.

Here is our 3 Things To Do This Weekend list.

1 Get Beachy With It. The Rick Strickland Band is one of the top bands in the Carolina Beach Music Academy. The band received 13 Carolina Beach Music Academy awards nomination for 2022.The Rick Strickland Band will be performing original music from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Darlington for the free concert series Saturdays on the Square. The band has performed with Billy Joe Royal, The Drifters, The Shirelles and Ray Stephens. The band is known for its musicianship, vocals and songs that are fun to sing and dance to.

2 Building community. The Florence Police Department will have a Unity With The Community event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Park, 801 Clement St. This is a great time to meet with police officials and officers to express your concerns and learn how to work together with police to keep your neighborhood safe. Food and other vendors will be onsite.

3 Friday Night Lights: Byerly Park in Hartsville will play host to the Night T20 Cricket Tournament, starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The event will continue until 3 a.m. There will be music by DJ Rocky and food available. The event is free. Matches will be played on the Russell Road side of the park in the baseball fields. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of 11 players each on a field.

If you would like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, please send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

—Chris Day