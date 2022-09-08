3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Festival, Comicon and musical theater

You’ll need a full tank of gas and some energy bars to enjoy all the fun activities in the Pee Dee this weekend.

Lake City plays host to the South Carolina Tobacco Festival. Power Comicon is coming to the Florence Center. The Florence Little Theatre opens its season with the production of “Cinderella.” The 11th annual Run for Brighter Days 5K is at the Lynches River County Park. The Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library in Florence is holding its used book sale. The Palmetto Cruisers Cruise arrives at the Sundae House in Florence.

And that’s just Saturday.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, many will plan to attend the 9/11 Wreath Laying Ceremony at Florence Veterans Park.

The list just gets longer and longer if you add all the nightlife activities in the Pee Dee. To get the complete picture, head to the Florence Convention and Visitors website – www.visitflo.com – and click on Calendar of Events.

After some deep thought, the Morning News has selected its 3 Things To Do This Weekend list. Here it is.

1 DAY OF FUN: The South Carolina Tobacco Festival is back in downtown Lake City on Saturday. The day filled with activities starts and 9 a.m. and wraps up about 8 p.m. The festival features a kids zone, classic car, truck and bike show, a farmers market, food trucks and live performances throughout the day. The kids zone will be on the East Main Green from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities include face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and mobile laser tag. The Eastern SC Mustang Classic Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sauls Street parking lot. Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. Food trucks will be open on Henry Street all day. Performances on the Village Green start at 10 a.m. and end with a concert by “The Chairmen Of The Board” from 5 to 8 p.m. The Chairman Of The Board band formed in Detroit and had a big hit with “Give Me A Little More Time.” Ken Knox has been with the band for 38 years.

2 COMICS AND COSPLAY: Fans of comics will want to go to Power Comicon X from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Center. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with an adult. The event features 49 comic artists, writers and comic-related guests. There will be 33 vendors and a cosplay contest. Costumes must be made or modified. No store-bought costumes will be allowed. Power Comicon X is sponsored by Power Comics in Conway.

3 PLOT TWISTS: The Florence Little Theatre starts its 2022-23 season this weekend with performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, “Cinderella.” The story revolves around Cinderella, her wicked stepmother and evil sisters, a fairy godmother and a handsome prince, who is looking for a bride. The musical features a cast of 40 people, and will make for an enchanted evening. For more information and to get tickets, visit www.florencelittlethere.org.

