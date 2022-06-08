3 Things to do this Weekend: Film, tea and a play

FLORENCE, S.C. — Family could be the theme of this week’s 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

All three activities are definitely family friendly, and could be you and your family’s cup of tea if you like movies, tea parties and live performances.

For a complete listing of things to do this weekend, visit the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website – www.visitflo.com and check the calendar of events.

Moore Farms Botanical Garden is the home of two of the three things on our list.

1 Bring chairs or a blanket to huddle under the stars for an outdoor movie experience Friday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road in Lake City. Moore Farms Botanical Garden will show “Alice in Wonderland” on the big screen as part of its “Films at the Farm” series. The show starts at 9 p.m., but gates open at 8 p.m. You can take in the garden landscapes while waiting for the movie to start. Walt Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland” came out in 2010. It features Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen and Mia Wasikowska as Alice. Alan Rickman provides the voice for the Blue Caterpillar. In this version, 19-year-old Alice returns to the magical world from her childhood adventure, reunites with old friends and learns her true destiny.

2 Hope you already have your tickets for this one because it’s sold out, but Moore Farms Botanical Garden will be hosting its annual “Garden Tea Party" from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The full-service tea will include antique teacups and saucers and finger foods from Crossroads Hospitality Group. Also be on the lookout for a unique stilt-walking couple that will be available to take pictures with guests. The Kendra Scott Trunk Show will be located inside the Moore Farms Botanical Garden’s Fire Tower Welcome Center. All proceeds from the Garden Tea Party ticket sales will benefit a local nonprofit in the Lake City area. Tickets are required for adults and children to attend this event. For more information, visit https://moorefarmsbg.org.

3 Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids will be a visual and musical adventure at the Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 for all ages. The adaptation of Disney’s "The Jungle Book" is appropriate for all ages. It lasts approximately 35 minutes. The jungle is jumpin’ with a jazzy beat in this specially adapted play, which incorporates a host of characters and favorite songs from the movie. Education Director Lisa Sims directs the production.

—Chris Day