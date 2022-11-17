3 Things To Do This Weekend: Get ready for Christmas, meet Santa and get your hillbilly on

FLORENCE, S.C. – Santa Claus is coming to town. The Jingle Bell Market also is here. Thanksgiving is Thursday, but the Christmas season is in full swing this weekend.

Once again, our cup of fun overflows from opera at Coker University in Hartsville to basketball at Francis Marion University. Any fun activity you can imagine doing is available in the Pee Dee. You can check out the full calendar of events at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – www.visitflo.com. Just click on the Calendar of Events tab.

The Morning News has made its list and checked it twice. Here are the picks for the 3 Things to Do This Weekend.

1 SHOP EARLY: Jingle Bell Market is the Pee Dee’s premier holiday shopping event.

It will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence. Tickets are $13. Kids under 12 get in free. Tickets will be available at the door. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More than 100 vendors will be on hand to sell everything from homemade crafts, apparel, beauty products, holiday décor and gourmet food treats. There also will be entertainment and a holiday fashion show. For more information, visit www.jinglebellmarket.com.

2 PJ PARTY & SANTA PHOTOS: Santa Claus is coming to Magnolia Mall on Saturday. The Santa Arrival PJ Party will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the Best Buy Court at Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Florence. Kids wear your PJs and get a photo with Santa. Festivities include appearances by Lullaby Lettie, holiday music with Andy & Oneida, crafts, games, treats and drinks, face painting and balloon art. Photos with Santa are available to purchase. Photos with Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, go to vipholidayphotos.com/makeerservation.aspx.

3 HILLBILLY HELP: The Jebb Mac Band will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Hillbilly Fall Fling at the Pee Dee Shrine Club, 3053 E. Crescent Circle, Florence. Doors open at 6 p.m. There also will be a silent auction and live raffles throughout the evening. There also will be Possum+Biscuits Famous BBQ. The Jebb Mac Band is a crossover country band that blends multiple genres in to country. All proceeds will be donated to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Text or call 843-319-9527 for tickets.

If you’d like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Morning News Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.

— Chris Day