3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Go see Prettier Than Matt, paint or hoop it up

FLORENCE, S.C. – The arts and nightlife are starting to pick up this weekend.

In a week, the scene will be back in full swing with the Florence Little Theatre’s production of “Always A Bridesmaid,” and new exhibitions at art galleries.

This weekend will help you transition into a busy 2023.

If you’d like to see the complete list of events and activities scheduled this weekend, visit the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – www.visitflo.com/events.

Here are the Morning News’ picks for this week’s installment of 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 PLAY PRETTY: The musical duo Prettier Than Matt will return to Florence from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Local Motive Brewing Co., 2519 W. Palmetto St. The duo of Jessica Skinner and Jeff Pitts has been performing together for about 10 years, and has released five albums in that time – the latest, “Colors,” came out in April 2021. It stayed within their comfortable acoustic pop style, but added more mature imagery in their lyrics.

2 FAMILY TIME: Saturday is Family Day at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., in downtown Florence. The free event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. The event – Winter Color Creations – offers something for everyone – toddlers to grandparents. Participants will create colorful snowflakes and paintings using the motion of marbles. These activities are inspired by Marble Shooters by Stephen Scott Young, The Wright Collection of Southern Art.

3 HOOPIN’ AND HOLLERIN’: Francis Marion University’s men’s and women’s basketball takes to the court again this Saturday at the Smith University Center, 4822 E. Palmetto St. Both teams will face their counterparts at Erskine College. The women play at 2 p.m., while the men hit the court at 4 p.m. The women’s team is 7-5 overall and 5-2 in Conference Carolina play. They have won five straight. Erskine’s women’s team is 4-8 overall, and are 1-6 in the last seven games. The Patriots are 9-4 and 6-1 in conference. They are on a four-game winning streak. Erskine’s team is 0-16 this season.

If you would like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day