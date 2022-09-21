3 Things To Do This Weekend: Hit the garden, catch a wave, run for pets

FLORENCE, S.C. — Autumn officially arrives today, but there will still be a hot time in the Pee Dee this weekend.

It’s a great weekend for outdoor activities. As usual the Pee Dee doesn’t lack for things to do. To see the complete list of events head to the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website at www.visitflo.com.

The Morning News has narrowed the list to its 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 IN THE GARDEN: Beer Fest returns to Moore Farms Botanical Gardens from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The garden is located at 100 New Zion Road in Lake City. Approximately 20 local and regional breweries from across the southeast will showcase their craft beers in the 65 acre Moore Farms Botanical Garden. The breweries will be woven through the breathtaking landscapes. Local eateries, including Green Frog Social House, El Cacique Food Truck, Rebel Pie Wood Fired Pizza and Mr. Poppers Kettle Korn also will be available at the event. Inland Band will provide live music. For more information, call 843-210-7582 or visit morefarmsbg.org. All ticket proceeds benefit The Florence County Disabilities Foundation.

2 CATCH THE WAVE: Florence Wave Fest is a free community wellness event. It connects children, teens and families to available resources and fun activities. Florence Wave Fest will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St. in Florence. The event is held in recognition of National Self-Care Awareness Month, and is organized by the Federation of Families of South Carolina. Wave Fest will have food trucks, a Kids Zone, live entertainment, health screenings and a wellness village for family resources.

3 PAWS ON THE GROUND: Put on your running shoes and join the fourth annual Panting for Paws 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday at Fitness World Gym at 1032 Pearl Street in Darlington. All proceeds help the homeless dogs and cats of the Darlington County Humane Society and other local rescues. The 5K run or walk is back on its original course around town square. If you can’t make it on Saturday, there is a virtual run. So far, 84 participants have committed to running the actual or virtual 5K. Registration is open until 7:45 a.m. Saturday. For more information, go to https://pantingforpaws5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=11759.

If you have an event that you want to see featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day