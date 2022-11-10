3 Things to Do This Weekend: Honor America's veterans

FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s Veterans Day weekend.

This week’s 3 Things To Do This Weekend will focus on saluting those who have served or are serving our country in the military.

Yes, there are other activities happening in and around Florence this weekend. Some may be rained out by Tropical Storm Nicole. You may want to check the venue before you go. To see all the events available this weekend, go to the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website – www.visitflo.com.

Here are three events this weekend to honor our America’s military.

1 MONUMENTAL DAY: The city of Florence Veterans Park will hold its Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday. Veteran’s Park is on Woody Jones Boulevard behind the Florence Center. It will be a spectacular ceremony. A monument to the men and women of World War II will be unveiled in the park. The names of 29 veterans with Pee Dee connections will be added to the Wall of Honor. University of South Carolina graduate and retired Marine Lt. Gen. Stacy Clardy will be the guest speaker. The event is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Florence Center.

2 CAR SHOW: Florence Veterans Park and the Florence Center will host a car show and benefit concert on Saturday with all proceeds benefiting the Veterans Resource Center of Florence and Florence Veterans Park. Registration for the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club Car, Truck and Bike Show will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The car show will start at noon with awards presented at 4 p.m. Vehicle registration is $20 for the car show. The Mustang Club will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers. There also will be a raffle to give away door prizes donated by local businesses. This is a family-friendly event. It is free to attend.

3 BENEFIT CONCERT: A Veterans Benefit Concert featuring the Fiddlin’ Fluds and Russell Rogers & Friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Florence Veterans Park. The concert will be adjacent to the car show. The Fiddlin’ Fluds will perform first, followed by Russell Rogers & Friends. The Veterans Resource Center will be accepting donations of new pairs of socks and travel-size hygiene products. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.

If you would like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day