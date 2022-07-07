3 Things To Do This Weekend: Jazz it up, see the clowns or paint the town

FLORENCE, S.C. — Everybody’s been working, but now we can start looking at the weekend. Like tomorrow, it’s only a day away.

There is never a shortage of fun weekend activities in the Pee Dee. The plethora of activities can be overwhelming. Check out all your weekend activity options at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website at www.visitflo.com.

But we’re here to help too. We’ve scanned the list of weekend events and picked 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 We aren’t clowning. The circus is coming to Florence. Loomis Bros. Circus will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive. The Loomis Bros. Circus is the only circus in North American to feature the traditional three rings, exotic animals and live music. The 2022 edition features Liberty ponies, high-flying acrobats, clowns, hoop artists, jugglers, music and much more. Adult tickets are $25, which includes the admission of two children between the ages of 2-12. You can purchase tickets online at loomiscircus.com.

2 Bring out your inner artist: Dig out your artist smock or just some old clothes and head to downtown Florence to help paint a community mural. The Florence Downtown Development Corp. will be hosting a community mural painting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 239 N. Dargan St. All the art supplies and paint brushes will be furnished. All you need to be able to do is paint between the lines. After the mural is complete and you’re walking downtown with friends, you can point to the mural and say “I did that.”

3 Jazz comes to downtown Darlington from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The Saxxy Keys will bring some jazz to Saturdays on the Square. Saturdays on the Square is presented the second Saturday of the month through September by the Downtown Darlington Revitalization Association. There will be live music, a classic car show, food vendors and more. School supply donations also will be accepted for the Purpose to Live Ministries, which will distribute them on July 23.

If you’d like to see your event featured in 3 Things To Do this Weekend, submit information about the event to Morning News Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

—Chris Day