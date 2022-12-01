3 Things To Do This Weekend: Kick off the holidays

FLORENCE, S.C. – Christmas is everywhere this weekend.

Cheraw is having its annual ChristmasFest and Lantern Parade from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Downtown Holiday Music and Light Experience is expected to open in downtown Florence at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Black Creek Arts Council’s annual holiday market continues this weekend in Hartsville.

Just look around and you’ll find something centered on the holidays to do. To see the complete list, go to the Florence Convention and Visitor’s website at www.visitflo.com and click on Calendar of Events.

Here is the Morning News’ picks for the 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 GO TO MARKET: The Pee Dee State Farmers Market will be hosting its Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence, is an arts and crafts shopping event. More than 40 local vendors will be in the market. Food trucks and a dining area will be available inside as well. The Christmas Market also will feature a large selection of fresh cut Christmas trees. Complimentary hot chocolate will be available. Parking and admission are free.

2 HOLIDAY BALLET: The South Carolina Dance Theatre will present The Nutcracker Ballet at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. The Nutcracker tells the story of a girl name Clara who receives a magical nutcracker, which starts her on a journey through the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets. She meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince on her trek. Tickets are $30 for adults. They are available online at www.fmupac.org or the FMU Performing Arts Center ticket office. Call 843-661-4444 for more information.

3 HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Lake City lights up during the first weekend of December. The Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday. You can spend the weekend shopping and strolling through the decorated streets of downtown Lake City. Friday will be filled with events for children and adults, including the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m., with the tree lighting scheduled at 6:45 p.m. More activities are planned for Saturday and Sunday. The festival wraps up at 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.lakecitysc.com/festivals-events/hometown-holidays for more information.

If you have an event that you’d like to see featured on 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day