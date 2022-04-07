3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Laughs, food trucks and the museum

If you need a good laugh, you’re in luck this weekend.

Comedian Rodney Carrington will be at the Florence Center Friday night. There’s plenty more to do in and around Florence this week. For a complete list, visit www.flo.com/events.

Carrington leads our 3 Things To Do This Weekend list.

1 Laughter is the best medicine and Carrington’s brand of comedy is side-splitting. Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer. He has recorded eight major record label comedy albums and even has a comedy special on Netflix. Carrington released his latest single “Let Me In” in October and his Florence Center concert is part of the “Let Me In” tour. The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $30. They can be purchased at www.florencecenter.com. The concert is intended for mature audiences only.

2 Cornhole, food trucks, stilt walkers, video games and more. You can find just about everything fun at the Food Truck Rodeo from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sauls Street in Lake City. It will be the inaugural Food Truck Rodeo. It features carnival rides, video-game theater, cornhole tournament, pony rides, music all day food trucks. Local musicians, Touch Band and Queen’s Court, will perform at noon and 6 p.m., respectively. A DJ also will be spinning tunes. For more details, visit the City of Lake City Facebook page.

3 Searching for an educational moment for the children. Check out Family Day at Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St. Goose Egg Dyeing and a terrarium are the activities scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the museum. Family Day at Florence County Museum is free.

If you would like your event to be considered for 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event and a contact information to Morning News Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

—Chris Day