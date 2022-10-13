3 Things To Do This Weekend: Music, books and fall plants

FLORENCE, S.C. — Music, books and plants, oh my!

There’s a fantastic fall weekend heading our way Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be sunny and in the mid-70s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be even nicer – sunny with a high of 80.

Do you have your weekend planned, yet? If not, visit the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website – www. visitflo.com – for a deep dive into all the available weekend activities.

After a thorough evaluation of the website and some recommendations, the Morning News has developed its 3 Things To Do This Weekend list. It includes music, book sales and plants. Yes, we jumped the gun by a week on the Pee Dee State Farmers Market Fall Plant and Flower Festival, but it really is happening this weekend.

So here it is. The Morning News’ 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 WHERE DO YOU GO FOR ROCK AND ROLL: What do Buffalo Springfield, Poco and Loggins and Messina have in common? You probably guessed it already. It’s Jim Messina. Messina was a member of Buffalo Springfield in 1968. After Buffalo Springfield disbanded, Messina and Richie Furay formed the band Poco, which had hits like “Kind Woman” and “You’d Better Think Twice.” Next, Messina teamed up with Kenny Loggins. The duo produced nine albums from 1971 to 1977. Loggins and Messina crafted many hit songs, including “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Angry Eyes,” and “Thinking of You.” Since 1976, Messina has gone solo, with a couple of reunion tours thrown in for good measure. Messina is on the road again this year. It brings him to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., in downtown Florence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Ticket prices range from $22 to $59. You can purchase tickets online at fmupac.org/tickets. You can call 843-661-4444 or go to the ticket office at the PAC from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The box office also will be open 90 minutes prior to the concert.

2. BUYING BOOKS: There are two library books sales this weekend. The Timmonsville Library Book Sale will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Timmonsville Library is located at 298 W. Smith St., Timmonsville. The Hartsville Memorial Library also is having its fall book sale. Book sale hours are: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday (The Friends of the Hartsville Memorial Library members only); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The Hartsville Memorial Library is at 147 W. College Ave., Hartsville. Support your local libraries.

3. PUMPKINS AND PLANTS: The Pee Dee State Farmers Market will host its annual Fall Plant and Flower Festival from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More than 40 vendors will be selling plants, flowers, arts and crafts and other décor items. Fresh produce and pumpkins, pumpkins and more pumpkins will be available for purchase. Food trucks also will be on site. Masters Gardeners from Clemson Extension will give advice and answer questions about fall planting. Admission and parking is free.

If you would like to see your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day