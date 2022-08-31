3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Music, racing and more music

FLORENCE, S.C. — Everybody’s been working for Labor Day weekend.

For many, the long weekend will be dedicated to fun activities with family and friends. Others may have to work over the three-day holiday. Still, you might want to find something fun to do when you’re off the clock.

It is race weekend at Darlington Raceway. Good times will be abundant at the track Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It all culminates with the Cook Out Southern 500, which starts at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Let’s get back to racing in a bit.

The Pee Dee features more activities than you can imagine this weekend. You can discover them all at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website at www.visitflo.com.

The Morning News has scoured the bureau’s list and made its selections for the top 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 FIRST LADY OF SONG: Kick off the Labor Day weekend right with ”South Carolina’s Official First Lady of Song” Loretta Holloway, who will bring an evening of song to Lake City Thursday night. Festivities will start at 6 p.m. at the TRAX Visual Arts Center, 118 Sauls St., for a meet and greet with artist Tyrone Geter, who has an art exhibit at the gallery. Holloway will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Stables, 128 N. Acline St. Holloway, a native of Belton, South Carolina, has performed before Queen Elizabeth in Brisbane, Australia. She recently was named a “Las Vegas Legend” for her years of performing throughout Nevada. Holloway recently released a book, “Inside Loretta,” which is available at book stores and Amazon books. Her new single, “That Lady,” will most certainly be part of her concert. She also will sing songs from Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald and Marvin Gaye. Tickets range from $25 to $350. You can order tickets through Eventbrite.com.

2 START YOUR ENGINES: OK, race fans. This one’s for you. Race week activities are too numerous to mention here. Go to www.darlingtonraceway.com to get the complete picture and tickets. The biggest events are the Terrance Carraway Memorial 5K, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It will start and finish on the track’s start/finish line. Money raised by the event will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation. Carraway was a city of Florence police sergeant. He died in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018. The Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is 3 p.m. Saturday. The Cookout Southern 500 will get the green flag at 6 p.m. Sunday.

3 MORE SINGING & PLAYING: Caitlin Rushing will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wild Heart Brewing Company, 317 Railroad Ave., in Hartsville. Rushing is a singer/songwriter. She performs original material – just her voice and acoustic guitar. Rushing earned second place in the International Songwriting Competition with her song “Hold On You.”

To have your event featured on 3 Things To Do This Weekend send information about the event to Morning News Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day