3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Party downtown with Tru Sol Band

FLORENCE, S.C. — What to do? What to do?

Great question, especially with the weekend just days away.

In the Pee Dee, there is so much to do this weekend and so little time. For those wanting to see the big picture, head to the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s website – www.visitflo.com – and click on the calendar of events.

But here’s the short list – the Morning News presents the 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 GET DOWN, GET DOWN! – Tru Sol Band headlines Florence After 5, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence. The Florence Downtown Development Corp. presents the free concert and block party on the last Friday of the month from May through September. The concert is free. Tru Sol Band will take the stage at 6 p.m. Food and beverages are available on the street. All food and beverages are purchased with tickets, which can be bought at the ticket booth located near the Florence County Museum. Convenient parking can be found in the free City of Florence parking garage, which can be accessed via 150 S. Irby St.

Tru Sol Band formed in November 2004. It quickly became a top-draw live band by performing at weddings, festivals and parties along the East Coast. The Myrtle Beach-based band performs classics from the Motown era up to the present Hip Hop and rhythm and blues eras. So head to downtown Florence on Friday night for a Tru Sol party.

2 GOOOOOOAAAAL: Francis Marion University’s men’s and women’s soccer teams hit the pitch this weekend. The women’s team plays host to Coker University at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Patriots hold a 6-0 record against Coker University from 1995 through 2019. The Patriots beat Coker University 3-0 in their last game – Sept. 14, 2019. The men’s soccer team will play host to Barry University at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Flagler College at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be the Patriots first meeting with Barry University. The Patriots are 5-9-2 against Flagler College. The teams tied 2-2 in their last meeting on April 12, 2021. All home games are played at Murray G. Hartzler Soccer Field, 4700 E. Palmetto St., in Florence.

3 ART OPENING: After Florence after 5, head to Aroha Afro Latin Dance Studio for the opening of a new art exhibit – “Family Stories in Portrait” by artist Joe Lowery. The opening will run from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the studio, 167 N. Dargan St. In addition to the artist presentation, there will be a Chicago Step intro lesson and dance, open mic and board games and food by Sweet Pea’s Treats.

If you would like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day