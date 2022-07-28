3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Party like its the end of summer

FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s the last weekend before school starts for many area students. So, it’s time to enjoy the last moments of freedom from the daily grind of classes and homework.

There are many ways to celebrate the last weekend of summer break in the Pee Dee. You can see the full list of activities at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – www.visitflo.com.

But here are our picks for the 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 Party downtown: The horns will be blaring when the BlackWater Band starts the party for Florence After Five on Friday night. Events start at 5:30 p.m., with the band hitting the stage at 6 p.m. The block party runs until 8:30 p.m. The BlackWater Band is in its 11th year. The Clarkton, North Carolina-based band plays top 40, blues, funk and country. Food and beverages will be available for the event. All food and beverage sales are made via tickets, which may be purchased at the ticket booth near the Florence County Museum. Tickets are $1 each. Cash and credit cards are accepted. The block party, hosted by the Florence Downtown Development Corp., happens in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.

2 Lizards and other reptiles: Repticon is coming to the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence, on Saturday and Sunday. Repticon is a two-day reptile show and sale. Repticon shows have become popular all across the country for the past decade. At Repticon, you can see live animals from around the world, purchase pets and pet products direct from experts, and learn more about reptiles and other exotic animals at seminars and demonstrations. Repticon will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

3 Get ready for school: McLeod Children’s Hospital will play host to a Back To School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn of McLeod Health & Fitness, 2437 Millwood Dr., Florence. The free event will feature a bounce house, slides, games, health education, music, face painting, food, school supplies (while the supplies last) and more fun. With classes starting in most area schools Monday or Tuesday, the Back To School Bash will be a great last hurrah to summer break.

