3 Things To Do This Weekend: Pecan Festival, a Little Theatre and poetry

Is it puh-kaan or pee-KAHN?

However, you pronounce it. The South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival is Saturday in downtown Florence. It’s definitely No. 1 on our list of 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

Hey, it’s only one of the three days associated with the weekend. If you’re looking for a whole weekend of fun, we’ve got you covered. The Morning News as perused the Florence Visitors and Convention Bureau’s website – www.visitflo.com – and studied the calendar of events. We’ve also concerned some suggestions from our readers to create our 3 Things To Do List, but check out www.visitflo.com to look over the complete to see if something tickles your fancy.

We don’t have a note. Country singer Travis Tritt announced Monday that he canceled all his tour dates for the month of November because of severe knee pain – possibly a torn meniscus. It included Friday’s Travis Tritt’s current “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and War Hippies, scheduled Friday at the Florence Center. In a news release on his website, Tritt said the pain is impossible to ignore. “I appreciate everyone’s understanding and I hope to return to the road as soon as possible,” he said. Refunds for the show are available at point of purchase.

Take the “Can’t Miss Tour” stop in Florence off your to-do list.

So here’s the Morning News’ list of 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 GO NUTS: South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival traditionally brings 50,000 people to downtown Florence. It also has won numerous “Best of the Pee Dee” awards over the years. Admission is free. Activities start at 8 a.m. Saturday with the Run Like A Nut 5K/10K/USATF Half Marathon. All races will start at 120 E. Elm St., Florence. The half-marathon gets things started at 8 a.m. The 10K starts at 8:30 a.m. and 5K at 9 a.m. Two cycling events are scheduled – the Bike Like A Nut Half Metric Century Ride and Ride Like A Nut Metric Century Ride. Start times for both events is 8 a.m. at 301 S. Dargan St. Performance activities are slated on eight stages strategically placed throughout downtown Florence. The event kicks off with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. on the Main Stage at the intersection of North Irby and N.B. Baroody Streets. The headline act: Sister Sledge is scheduled to close take the stage at 5:45 p.m. to bring the festival to a close. Sister Sledge is best known for its hit “We Are Family.” There will be a Gospel Stage, Blues Stage, Jazz Stage, Kids Stage, Dance Stage, Pecan-Palooza Stage and a Gold Stage around downtown. There also will be food and merchandise vendors. There three park and ride areas – Hallmark Plaza, 953 S. Irby St., Florence Regional Airport and Florence Mall, 1945 W. Palmetto Street. Shuttles will pick you up, bring you downtown and return you to your vehicles. First pick-up time is 9:30 a.m. The last pick-up time at the festival is 8 p.m. Also visit scpecanfestival.com to view the interactive map, which will show locations of vendors, stages and other events.

2 GET A CLUE: Friday is opening night for the Florence Little Theatre’s Performance of “Clue.” Performances are scheduled Friday through Nov. 12. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. with one exception. The Sunday show is a 3 p.m. matinee. “Clue” is based on the 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue. The story begins at a remote mansion where six guests assemble for a dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu. When the hosts turns up dead, everybody becomes a suspect. Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for seniors age 62 and older and $25 for adults. Florence Little Theatre is located at 417 S. Dargan St. in Florence. For more information, visit www.florencelittletheatre.org.

3 GETTIN’ LITERARY WITH IT: Francis Marion University will host the 2022 Pee Dee Fiction and Poetry Festival Thursday and Friday at the Lowrimore Auditorium on FMU’s main campus, 4822 E. Palmetto St. This year’s guests include poet laureate of the United States Ada Limón, New York Times bestselling author Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Marvel Comics’ Benjamin Percy and South Carolina writer Laura Leigh Morris. The two-day festival dedicated to the promotion of literature and reading will feature panel discussions, lectures, book signings and more from four renowned authors. All events are free and open to the public. Limón is the current poet laureate of the United States, a position appointed to one person annually by the Librarian of Congress. Percy has garnered acclaim for his work with Marvel Comics, in addition to authoring six novels and winning numerous awards. Nezhukumatathil is an award-winning author and poet whose writing has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, ESPN, and Best American Poetry. Morris is a former FMU instructor who currently lives in Greenville, SC, where she teaches at Furman University. Thursday’s schedule runs from 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Friday’s schedule starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 9:45 p.m. For more information, visit https://peedeefiction.org.

-- Chris Day