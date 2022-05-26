3 Things To Do This Weekend: Remember our fallen soldiers

FLORENCE, S.C. — Memorial Day Weekend has evolved over their years. It started as a day of commemoration for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the Civil War. It originally was called Decoration Day, when people would decorate the graves of the war dead. It didn’t become known as Memorial Day until the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 officially changed the name to Memorial Day and moved the commemoration date to the last Monday in May. The Holiday Act made every federal holiday a three-day weekend. It also changed the nature of Memorial Day. What was a solemn day to remember the soldiers who died in to keep us free has evolved into a three-day weekend to mark the start of summer. Free people take the time to commemorate our fallen military heroes.

So here’s your chance to bring back the Memorial Day Tradition. This list of the top Three Things to Do this Weekend starts with two ways to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives in service to the nation and remember the families who experience the loss of loved ones.

There are other things to do in and around Florence this weekend. As always, you can find them at the Florence County Convention and Visitors Bureau website … visitflo.com.

1 It’s a day to remember fallen military heroes. The Florence National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Monday. South Carolina Army National Guard Chief of Staff Christopher Hyman will be the keynote speaker. U.S. flags will be placed at veterans graves at the cemetery. The ceremony will last approximately 45 minutes. It will be held at the Committal Shelter, 1001 Stockade Drive in Florence.

2 Honor fallen American soldiers and active duty and reserve personnel, too, at the Run for the Heroes 5K, 10K and Honor Walk at 7:30 a.m. May 30 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 2636 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence. Registration fees are $45 for the 10K, $35 for the 5K and $15 for the Honor Walk. You can register at www.itsyourrace.com. Proceeds go to St. Anthony’s School, with a portion sent to the local American Red Cross. The annual Run for the Heroes honors the men and women who have given their lives to preserve our Freedoms. There is a military tribute prior to the race. Participants will receive a “Red, White and Blue” pancake breakfast immediately following the race. Non-race participants can enjoy the breakfast for a small, voluntary donation.

3 Baseball season opens this weekend for the Florence Flamingos in their new home – Carolina Bank Field, 1300 Jennie O’Bryan Ave. in Florence. The Flamingos open the season Saturday night against Lexington County. There will be fireworks after the game. The game is sold out. Hopefully, you’ve already purchased the tickets. However, Florence returns to action against Wilmington at home on Monday. Go to florenceflamingos.com to purchase tickets. Carolina Bank Field is part of a $16 million baseball and track complex. It is the home of the Flamingos, who play in the Coastal Plain League. All home games start at 7 p.m.

—Chris Day