3 Things To Do This Weekend: See a concert, go to the fair and tent or treat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ghouls and goblins rule this weekend in preparation for Halloween on Monday.

Truck or Treats, Trunk or Treats and Tent or Treats are just part of the pre-Halloween celebration. There are also fall festivals, classic car shows and more. To see the full event schedule visit the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website at www.visitflo.com.

After looking at the event schedule and receiving input from others, here is the Morning News’ list of 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 AWARD WINNERS: Casting Crowns, a contemporary Christian rock band, brings “The Healer Tour” to the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Casting Crowns was formed in 1999 by youth pastor Mark Hall as part of a youth group at First Baptist Church in downtown Daytona Beach, Fla. The band has produced a dozen albums from 2001 to present. Career sales have topped 10 million records. Healer is the band’s 2022 album. The band’s 2005 album, “Lifesongs” won a Grammy award. In 2010, Casting Crowns won the Dove Award for Artist of the Year. Tickets range from $25.78 to $128. Go to www.florencecenter.com for tickets.

2 GO TO THE FAIR: The 2022 Eastern Carolina Agriculture Fair gets underway at 5 p.m. Friday at the ECA Fairgrounds, 5226 E. Palmetto St., in Florence. It will run through Nov. 6. The event showcases agriculture products, energy equipment, animal health products, dairy equipment and more. There also will be food and amusement rides. Admission for ages 12 and up is $8 per person. Children ages 3-11 will be admitted for $4 a person and children age 2 or under are admitted free. Ride tickets are $2 per person per ride. Single-day unlimited ride passes are $25 per person. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays.

3 GET TREATED: The City Center Farmers Market will have a Tent or Treat from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Florence.

The City Center Farmers Market is located at 200 Sanborn St. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes and bring their trick or treat bag to the Tent or Treat.

It there is an event you want to see featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day