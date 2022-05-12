3 Things to Do This Weekend: Take a garden stroll, go to a concert, see some art

FLORENCE, S.C. — Don’t let the possibility of a rainy weekend get you down.

The weather forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain Friday, 50 percent chance on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.

You might have to dodge a few raindrops or huddle under an umbrella, but here are the Morning News’ top three things to do this weekend. You can check out other options at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – www.visitflo.com.

1 More Farms Botanical Garden’s annual “Wine Stroll” is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Moore Farms Botanical Garden is at 100 New Zion Road in Lake City. The 65 cultivated acres will be on display with 20 wineries from across the globe woven into the award-winning landscapes. The event also will feature live music by Lyn Avenue, a country/Americana songwriting duo from Savannah, Georgia, food trucks and other activities. General tickets are $30. The ticket prices increase to $35 the day of the Wine Stroll. Tickets can be purchased at www.moorefarmsbg.org. The VIP tickets are sold out. Plenty of general admission tickets are available.

2 The Masterworks Choir will perform its spring concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. Admission is free. The choir will be performing “A German Requiem” by Johannes Brahms. The piece was originally written in German, but the Masterworks Choir will perform it in English. The special concert honors Bill Mills, the founder of the Masterworks Choir who served as its director for 33 years until his death in 2012.

3 “Signals and Warnings,” an exhibit by artist Jim Arendt is on display at Francis Marion University’s Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St. in downtown Florence, through June 17. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The exhibit is inspired by the manufacturing and agricultural landscapes across the United States. Arendt drew on his experience growing up on farm near Flint, Michigan to create the works that explore how blue-collar sectors and their relationships with society have evolved over time. The artist picked denim as his medium for this series. Arendt is an associate professor of visual arts and gallery director at Coastal Carolina University.

If you would like to have your event featured in Three Things to Do This Weekend, email information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

—Chris Day