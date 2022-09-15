3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Talk like a pirate, see some spikes, run the trail

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s the weekend to say aaaarrrrgggghhhh!

Monday is International Talk Like A Pirate Day, but the city of Florence is turning the faux-holiday into a weekend celebration.

What if you want to cheer instead of aaaarrrrrgggghhhh? There are opportunities to do that as well.

Let’s take a look at the 3 Things To Do This Weekend! To view the complete event list, head to the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – www.visitflo.com and click on calendar of events.

1 BECOME A PIRATE: Read a book about pirates will strolling through Southpark, 1450 Jebaily Circle in Florence. It’s easier than it sounds. The City of Florence’s Recreation, Parks & Sports Tourism Department is installing large pages of the book – “How I Became a Pirate” by Melinda Long throughout the park. Families can stroll through the park, read the short story page-by-page. The book will be installed at Southpark Friday through Monday. Visitors are encouraged to snap a photo with one of the pages and tag it, City of Florence Recreation, Athletics & Sports Tourism.

2 ROAR OF THE CROWD: Francis Marion University’s women’s volleyball team has two home games this weekend. The Patriots will face Erskine College at 7 p.m. Friday and tangle with Emmanuel College at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Patriots, 5-4, will take a two-game win streak into the contests. FMU has a 3-2 overall record against Erskine College. The Patriots are 3-0 overall against Emmanuel College. All volleyball matches are played at the Smith University Center.

3 RUN THE TRAIL: The Keep Florence Beautiful Lynches River Adventure race is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road. Participants will start the event with a 5K run on the park’s wooded riverside trails. After the run, they will grab their kayak and paddle 5 miles downstream to the finish line at the Highway 50 bridge. For more information, visit the Keep Florence Beautiful website at www.keepflorencebeautiful.org.

If you’d like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, submit information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day