3 Things To Do This Weekend: The time warp, sweets and eats

FLORENCE, S.C. — Spooky times are here again.

Look closely and you can see Halloween off in the distance. It’s getting closer every day.

The scary, good times are here.

The calendar is full of activities this week. Check out the complete list of weekend activities at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website – www.visitflo.com. After a careful look at all the events, here is the Morning News’ 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 Let’s Do The Time Warp Again: The Francis Marion University Theatre Department will perform “The Rocky Horror Show” Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Oct. 26-29 at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center’s Blackbox Theatre. The Performing Arts Center is located at 201 S. Dargan St., in downtown Florence. Tickets are $10, and are available at the FMU PAC Box Office or by calling 843-661-4444. Out-of-Work actor Richard O’Brien conceived “The Rocky Horror Show” in the early 1970s to stay busy on winter evenings. The musical has since become a cult classic – mixing the unintentional humor of B horror movies, the over-the-top dialogue of schlock-horror and 50s rock and roll. So, come and see Brad and Janet interact with Dr. Frank-N-Furter and the rest of the gang.

2 A Sweet Time: All the ghouls and goblins are invited to attend the Florence County Public Safety “Trunk or Treat” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Florence County Complex parking lot, 180 N. Irby St., in downtown Florence. The “Trunk or Treat” is a safe way for children to fill their Halloween buckets with sweets. Florence County fire officials, law enforcement, emergency management services and 911 personnel also will be on hand for a meet and greet with the kids and parents.

3 Wingin’ It: Last but not least. The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Kickin’ Chicken Wing & Chili Festival will be held in the 100 block of South Dargan Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Competing chefs and cooking teams will be making approximately 1,700 pounds of chicken wings and nearly 100 gallons of chili available for the tasting. Inland Band also will be performing live on the grand stage. The festival helps support the Pee Dee Visions Foundation.

— Chris Day