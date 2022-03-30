3 Things to Do This Weekend: Wine, cars and a play

This weekend is made for wine, Mustangs and acting in the Florence area.

Here are the Morning News’ selections for the top 3 Things to Do This Weekend.

1 The weekend starts on Thursday if you’ve signed up for the Florence Wine & Food Festival. The 2022 Meat and Meander at the Water’s Building in downtown Florence starts the festival at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. If you haven’t purchased tickets, you are out of luck. This event is sold out. Friday’s Sip and Savor Wine Stroll, which starts at the Greater Florence Chamber Office, 100 W. Evans St., at 6 p.m. Friday also is sold out. Saturday’s Final Pour Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence also is sold out. Tickets are still available for the City Center Market Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday at the City Center Farmers Market, 200 Sanborn St. It is the first year for the Market Brunch. Tickets range from $50 to $90. Ticket sales end April 2. Tickets are available for another new event – Wine Class: Passport to Paso Robles – a wine tasting journey conducted by Ray Isle, Food & Wine magazine’s executive wine editor. Tickets are $75. For tickets and more information, visit florencewineandfood.com.

2 If you’re all revved up with someplace to go, you probably are heading to the Pee Dee Roundup National Car Show Friday through Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive in Florence. The show presented by the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club starts at 8 a.m. Friday with classification and registration. Indoor and outdoor vendors also will open at 8 a.m. Friday’s show wraps up at 5 p.m. Saturday, the show starts 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies start at noon. Judging of the vehicles runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dinner reception starts at 6 p.m. Jack Roush Jr. of Roush Performance will be the guest speaker at the dinner. The show opens at 8 a.m. Sunday. The awards presentation starts at noon.

3 The Florence Little Theatre will kick off the run of “Something Rotten” on Friday. “Something Rotten” is set in the 1590s. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom set out to write the world’s very first musical to battle a Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” The show is recommended for those age 12 and up because of suggestive language. It is a two-hour performance. Tickets are 30 for adults, $25 for seniors age 62 and up and $18 for students and children. Show time is 7:30 p.m. The run continues nightly through April 9. You can purchase tickets at www.florencelittletheatre.org.

—Chris Day