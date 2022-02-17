5 Answers: Chamber music festival starts Monday

Fans of chamber music rejoice and mark your calendars for Feb. 21-26 for the 10th edition of the South Carolina Chamber Music Festival, which will be held at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.
The chamber music festival is presented by Francis Marion University. It will feature a seminar by Russian violinist Anastasia Petrunina about the challenges freelance musicians face at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Performing Arts Center. Later that night, Petrunina will join Denis Petrunin, percussion, to create the ViMaDeAn Duo, which will be performing works by Prischepa, Rachmaninoff, Sejourne and others. The recital starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theater in the FMU Performing Arts Center.
Recitals also are schedule for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday at the Black Box Theater.
Danijela Zezelj-Gualdi, violin, and Paola Andre Cualdi, piano, will perform works by Beethoven, Glinka, Sarasate and others on Thusday. The Eurasia Trio – Qiao Chen Solomon, violin, Martin Gueorguiev, cello, and Gualdi, piano – will perform works by Haydn, Brahms and Piazzolla at the Friday recital.
For tickets and general info, contact the FMU Performing Arts Center Ticket Office at 843-661-4444, or stop by 201 S. Dargan St. between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Francis Marion University Associate Professor of Music-Industry and festival artistic director Paolo Andre Gualdi answered our questions about the South Carolina Chamber Music Festival.
1 How did the South Carolina Chamber Music Festival get started?
I started this festival in 2013, a couple of years after the FMU Performing Arts Center was built. I realized that such state-of-the-art concert facility would have been perfect to host world-class chamber music events, and that’s how the whole idea started.
2 What is the difference between chamber music and orchestral music?
While orchestras are very large ensembles (sometime up to a 100 players), chamber music is performed by few musicians, usually from two up to five or six players (but sometimes more). The music making is much more intimate with chamber music, and our wonderful Black Box Theater is the perfect venue for this kind of concerts.
3 Can you tell us more about Russian violinist Anastasia Petrunina, who will present a talk about the joys and challenges of being a freelance musician and perform with Denis Petrunin in a recital at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21?
This is the first time that the festival will feature Anastasia Petrunina and Denis Petrunin (ViMaDeAn Duo). Anastasia – who will also give a talk on Monday 21st, 2:30 p.m. – is an internationally acclaimed artist originally from Ukraine, who has established herself both nationally and internationally. She has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, among many other venues.
4 Can you provide more information about the musicians who will be performing in the second and third recitals?
The second recital will feature Serbian violinist Danijela Zezelj-Gualdi, who’s been featured extensively in solo recitals and chamber ensembles throughout the United States and Europe, including performances at Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. This will be a bit of a “family affair” as I will be assisting her on piano (We are married!). The third concert will be presented by the Eurasia Trio, featuring Chinese violinist Qiao Chen Solomon, Bulgarian cellist Martin Gueorguiev, and myself on piano.
5 How long does a typical recital last and how will the audience feel after the recital is over?
The recitals should last around 60 to 70 minutes, without intermission. There are breaks in between pieces, and the performers usually talk to the audience, making things a little less formal. I definitely think that the audience will feel elated and invigorated after the recitals!
-- Chris Day
