5 Answers: Chamber music festival starts Monday

Francis Marion University Associate Professor of Music-Industry and festival artistic director Paolo Andre Gualdi answered our questions about the South Carolina Chamber Music Festival.

1 How did the South Carolina Chamber Music Festival get started?

I started this festival in 2013, a couple of years after the FMU Performing Arts Center was built. I realized that such state-of-the-art concert facility would have been perfect to host world-class chamber music events, and that’s how the whole idea started.

2 What is the difference between chamber music and orchestral music?

While orchestras are very large ensembles (sometime up to a 100 players), chamber music is performed by few musicians, usually from two up to five or six players (but sometimes more). The music making is much more intimate with chamber music, and our wonderful Black Box Theater is the perfect venue for this kind of concerts.

3 Can you tell us more about Russian violinist Anastasia Petrunina, who will present a talk about the joys and challenges of being a freelance musician and perform with Denis Petrunin in a recital at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21?