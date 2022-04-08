5 ANSWERS: Florence Symphony Orchestra does Broadway

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Symphony Orchestra will wrap up its 2021-22 concert season Monday with “Broadway By Request.”

Broadway singers Teri Hansen and Destan Owens will join the orchestra onstage during the 18-song performance.

The Florence Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1949 and already has set its 2022-23 concert scheduled. For more information about tickets, visit www.fmupac.org or visit the FMU Performing Arts Center box office between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Representatives from the Florence Symphony Orchestra answered these five questions to provide a little more information about Monday’s concert and the upcoming season.

1 How were the songs chosen for Broadway By Request, and what songs will be featured in the concert?

The Florence Symphony Orchestra will present “Broadway by Request” at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.Selections for this concert where voted on by Florence Symphony Orchestra season ticket holders. The lineup includes hits from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” “Mamma Mia,” “Jersey Boys,” “My Fair Lady,” “Cats” and many more. Eighteen songs will be included in the concert.

2 Who are the performers that will be featured in Broadway By Request, and tell us about their backgrounds?

Broadway singers Teri Hansen and Destan Owens will be coming from New York to sing with the FSO. Teri Hansen is an actress, singer and writer. On stage, she’s performed in “An American in Paris,” “The Sound Of Music,” “Camelot,” “The Music Man,” “Boys from Syracuse,” and “Show Boat.” Destan Owenshas appeared on “Broadway in Chicago,” “Smokey Joe’s Café,” and “Rent.”

2 This is the season finale for the Florence Symphony Orchestra. What were the highlights of this season?

This concert is definitely one of the highlights. It was originally planned for spring of 2020 but the pandemic put it on hold. The Broadway by Request concert will be the first mask-free concert in two years.

4 How are preparations going for next season?

Next season we have some exciting things planned. The opening concert in October features a full orchestra playing the first symphonies from both Mozart and Mahler. An all female brass quintet will joining us for the November concert. December is our popular Holiday Pops concert. February will feature pianist MacKenzie Melemed. April will feature a group from Las Vegas called Serpentine Fire which is an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band.

5 How would someone get tickets or make a contribution or charitable bequest to the Florence Symphony Orchestra?

Tickets for individual concerts are available at the FMU Performing Arts Center box office, 12-5 pm, Monday-Friday, 843-661-4444. Season tickets and contributions may be made by calling the FSO office, 843-661-2541 and speaking with executive director Pamela Glass. The FSO is a non-profit and relies on corporate sponsors and community support. Tickets for next season will go on sale June 1.

— Chris Day