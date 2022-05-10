5 ANSWERS: Masterworks Choir performs special concert Sunday

The Masterworks Choir will perform its spring concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.

Admission is free.

The choir will be performing “A German Requiem” by Johannes Brahms. The piece was originally written in German, but the Masterworks Choir will perform it in English.

The special concert honors Bill Mills, the founder of the Masterworks Choir who served as its director for 33 years until his death in 2012.

Masterworks Choir Conductor Will Carswell answered five questions from the Morning News about the concert.

1 Many associate the word ‘requiem’ with prayers for the dead. However, Johannes Brahms said a German Requiem was composed to comfort the living. How would you describe the theme of Brahms’ composition?

Yes, the traditional Requiem is a mass for the dead using a standardized Latin text. Brahms, though, based his work on his own selection of passages from the Lutheran Bible and, unlike in a requiem Mass, shifts the focus from the dead to the living. He chose texts offering comfort and reassurance and a strong affirmation of hope, courage, and anticipation of joy. As for the title, Brahms wrote, “I would gladly leave out ‘German’ and simply put ‘human.’” A Human Requiem – indeed, a requiem for our time.

2 The concert is in memory of William B. Mills, the Masterworks Choir’s founder and musical director for 33 years. How would you describe Mills’ work with the choir and what it has meant to residents of Florence?

It is appropriate that we remember and honor Bill Mills on the 10th anniversary of his death. Bill had a profound impact on the musical life of our community. His decades-long commitment to the Masterworks Choir, the Central United Methodist Church and to Florence is unparalleled. His legacy will surely be the wonderful music heard on Sunday and in future performances by the choir.

3 Brahms’ German Requiem features a mix chorus and soprano and baritone soloists. How long has the Masterworks Choir been preparing for this concert, and who will be the soloists performing in the concert?

The work was originally scheduled to be performed in May 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID. We began rehearsing the Requiem in January. It’s a challenging work to sing because of the vocal demands required by Brahms, but there is no more rewarding piece to perform. Our soloists will be soprano Tina Milhorn Stallard from USC School of Music and Alexander Elliott, a Florence native who is making quite a name for himself in the opera world and on concert stages around the country.

4 In addition to the mixed chorus and soloists, the Requiem features woodwinds, brass, percussion, strings, harp and organ, who will be joining the Masterworks Choir to provide the musical backdrop for the choir?

The Requiem requires a large orchestra. The 43 players come from across our region – Columbia, Charleston, Charlotte, Myrtle Beach, and, of course, Florence. We are excited to join forces with our instrumental colleagues to present one of the hallmarks of Western classical music. Brahms was a master orchestrator, and the audience will hear that on Sunday

5 As the 43rd season of the Masterworks Choir comes to a close, what emotions will the audience take with them as the leave the Performing Arts Center and what can we expect next season?

This has been an exciting season for the singers and for our audience – celebrating the return to live music after a 20-month pause. Our hope is that the audience will leave the concert feeling that a piece like the Requiem still matters, that the arts matter. Few things in today’s world bring us together. Music and the arts have the unique ability to do just that. Next season will be my 10th anniversary as conductor of Masterworks. We have an amazing season of music planned to include the Mozart Requiem, Bach’s Magnificat, Rejoice in the Lamb by Benjamin Britten, and a major new work by composer Terre Johnson commissioned by the choir.

— Chris Day