Acclaimed pianist to present recital Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Acclaimed Italian pianist Enrico Elisi will perform a solo piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center’s Blackbox Theatre, 201 S. Dargan St.

Tickets are $10 for the general public. Francis Marion University students, faculty and staff will be admitted free upon showing an FMU ID. The Francis Marion University Performing Arts Ticket Office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 843-661-4444.

Elisi, a Steinway Artist, has a reputation as one of the most passionate Italian pianists on today’s concert scene. His most recent release is an album of Mozart sonatas and short compositions.

He has held recitals at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, the New York Public Library, Washington’s National Gallery of Art and the Centra Culural de Espana in Lima, Peru.

The pianist has appeared in many ensembles as well as solo. He has performed with the Florence Symphony, Italy; Orchestra Classica de Porto, Portugal; Bay Atlantic Symphony, Greeley Philharmonic and Williamsport Symphony, all in the United States.

Elisi has captured first-place in many competitions in Italy and the United States, including Premio Venezi (Italy) and Oporto International Competition (Portugal).

He also has appeared on radio and television broadcast in Europe and the U.S. He has appeared on WCLV, Cleveland; KCNV Nevada Public Radio, KGSC and WPSU.

Elisi is a champion of new music. He has commissioned and premiered works during his career. He premiered Paul Chihara’s Two Images at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall. He later recorded the composition for Albany Records.

Elisi has presented lecture-recitals and a myriad of master classes, both with his performing engagements at major universities and conservatories in the Americas.