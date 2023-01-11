'Always the Bridesmaid" opens Jan. 20

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Little Theatre will present "Always the Bridesmaid" from Jan. 20 through Jan. 28.

Performances will by at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26 and 27 and 3 p.m. Jan. 22.

"Always a Bridesmaid" is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the trio who brought you "Dearly Beloved," "Christmas Belles" and "Dixie Swim Club."

In this comedy, four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their senior prom: to be in each other's weddings … no matter what. More than 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still making "the long walk" for each other, determined to honor that vow.

"Always a Bridesmaid" is the lively tale of four loyal and determined women who definitively answer the question, "Just how far are you willing to go to keep a promise to a friend?" If you've ever elbowed a stranger out of the way to catch a bride's bouquet, seriously questioned the mental stability of the duo saying "I do" or been forced to wear the world's ugliest bridesmaid dress, this deliriously funny comedy is definitely for you…and your dearly beloved!

"Always a Bridesmaid" is underwritten by Habitat 2000. The show is directed by Larry Falck in his directorial debut.

"Always a Bridesmaid" is recommended for ages 13+ due to mild adult themes. There is no official rating system for live theater. The show runs 2 hours and will have one 15-minute intermission.

The cast features Shelby Lewis as Kari, Rhonda Cusaac as Libby Ruth, Tiffany N. Holmes as Deedra, Rebecca Thompson as Monette, Teresa Brown as Charlie and Angela Lee as Sedalia.

Tickets are reserved seating. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and children under 18.

Tickets may be purchased by phone, in person at the FLT Box Office in downtown Florence on Dargan Street or online at http://www.florencelittletheatre.org/.