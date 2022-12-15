3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Catch the Christmas spirit

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s the last weekend before Christmas. It’s too early for last-minute shopping. If you’ve waited this long take the weekend off for some fun, Christmas is on a Sunday. Last-minute shoppers wait until Dec. 23 and 24 anyway.

If you’re still trying to catch the holiday spirit, this weekend was made for you. The Downtown Holiday and Light Experience in downtown Florence will be available for viewing through Dec. 31. The Florence Little Theatre performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” also can take your mind off holiday planning and put it on the holidays.

As usual, there’s a ton of activities available in the Pee Dee this weekend. Check at the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s website – www.visitflo.com – for the complete list of weekend activities. Click on the Calendar of Events tab.

The Morning News has perused the website and received recommendations from the public. Here are our recommendations for a holiday-themed 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 DOUBLE-DUTY PARADE: The annual Florence Christmas Parade is performing double duty Saturday. Yes, it’s still the Christmas Parade, but the Class 4A State Champion South Florence High School football team will be honored as part of the parade. Florence 1 Schools and the city of Florence decided to combine the championship championship celebration parade with the Christmas parade. It’s South Florence High School’s first state football championship. Wilson High School’s and West Florence High School’s athletes also will be participating in the parade. Christmas still will play a big role in the parade. There will be floats, marching bands and more. Santa, of course, will be in the parade. The parade starts at 11 a.m. It will travel down West Evans Street in downtown Florence, ending at the Hyatt Hotel-Downtown Florence.

2 GET YOUR TUBA AND PLAY: The Pee Dee TUBACHRISTMAS concert is 2 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia Mall. It’s the 49th year of TUBACHRISTMAS, which has grown into a worldwide event. It started at Rockefeller Center in New York City. What is TUBACHRISTMAS? Baritones, Euphoniums, Sousaphones and other members of the tuba family will get together and perform selections from the “Carols for a Merry TUBACHRISTMAS” book. The arrangements allow the low brass instruments to shine as they perform Christmas carols. The all-volunteer TUBACHRISTMAS players often dress in Christmas sweaters and hats to create a festive concert. So, it’s a sight and a sound to behold.

3 WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA: Remember and honor the fallen at noon Saturday at the Florence National Cemetery with the Wreaths Across America ceremony. As of Wednesday, 10,923 wreaths had been sponsored. The wreaths will be placed on gravesites at the Florence National Cemetery. Help honor America’s fallen soldiers. Bring your children to teach them the value of freedom. The Florence National Cemetery is located at 803 E. National Cemetery Road.

