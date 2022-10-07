Auction part of Lake City's Masquerade Ball

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A baseball signed by Pete Rose. Coach bags. A framed script of the pilot episode of “Friends” — signed by each of the Friends. A Walter Payton-signed trading card. A Cowboys helmet bearing Cee Dee Lamb’s signature. These are just a few of the items up for silent auction Saturday at the ROB in Lake City.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and is part of the inaugural Lake City Masquerade Ball with live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta, and a buffet dinner with cash bar.
Tickets are a $25 donation and available on Eventbrite and at City Hall. Reserved tables are also available for $500 (seats six) and $750 (seats eight) donations.
All proceeds benefit the Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity Intervention Program.
This Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program helps provide all Lake City youth an opportunity to participate in activities such a Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Police Explorers—no matter their economic status.
People are also reading…
Masks are available at the door and attire ranges from business casual to formal.
For more details about upcoming events, visit the Lake City Facebook page.
Lake City is a community of 6,000-plus residents who invite you to live – work – play – and visit in the southern part of Florence County.