Author to discuss latest novel at library event

Author Susan Beckham Zurenda will discuss her novel “Bells For Eli” and sign copies of the book at an event at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St.

The talk and book signing is free and open to the public.

The book, published by Mercer University Press in March 2020, is inspired by a tragic accident involving Zurenda’s first cousin which occurred in the late 1950s.

The novel looks at how a misstep can change the trajectory of a young boy’s life and create conflict in the lives of those around him in the small-town South of the 60s and 70s.

Zurenda describes “ Bells for Eli” as a distinctive Coming of Age story in which first cousins Ellison Winfield (Eli) and Adeline Green (Delia), living across the street from each other and born of parents from different social strata, grow extraordinarily close in childhood, in large part because of Eli’s accident. As Eli encounters the bullying and shunning by schoolmates who don’t understand and mock his disfigurement and frailty, achieving acceptance is torturous not only for Eli but for Delia who becomes her cousin’s protector.

In adolescence, Eli appears normal on the outside — a heartbreaker with a double standard — as he guards Delia’s vulnerability when she ventures into a destructive romantic relationship. Determined as Eli is to rescue his beloved cousin, Delia is equally committed to saving Eli when he falls into the wrong crowd enamored with drugs. Eli and Delia’s relationship grows into an incomparable love, blossoming into an intimacy that cannot be, for they know to love one’s cousin is taboo. The novel concludes with Delia’s discovery of a shocking secret that reveals truths about Eli she has never known.

Zurenda has won several awards for her short stories and nonfiction in numerous literary magazines and journals. She has an undergraduate degree and graduate degree in English, and enjoyed a long teaching career at the college level and as an advanced placement high school teacher.