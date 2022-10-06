'Berty Boy' tour comes to Florence Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough" and "The Pill." Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.