'Berty Boy' tour comes to Florence Saturday

Bert Kreischer brings "The Berty Boy Relapse Tour" to the Florence Center on Saturday.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Standup comic, podcaster and author Bert Kreischer brings “The Berty Boy Relapse Tour” to the Florence Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets start at $41.75 plus fees. Purchase tickets at www.florencecenter.com.

“The Berty Boy Relapse Tour” started in 2020, but COVID-19 quickly put it on hold. The tour restarted in September.

Kreischer found fame at Florida State University. His six-year run at Florida State University was the basis for the movie “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.”

Kreischer has performed comedy concerts throughout the United States. He wrapped up the eighth show of his “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival” in September in Brandon, Mississippi.

His new special, “Hey Big Boy” is available on Netflix. He also recently debuted his docu-series “The Cabin” on Netflix. The unscripted docu-series has met with critical success.

With his four stand-up specials, three podcasts – “Bertcast,” “2 Bears 1 Cave,” and “BillBert” – his YouTube cooking show, “Something’s Burning,” his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Kreischer has found success in multiple genres.

