Black Violin brings hip-hop stylings to Florence

Black Violin, a hip hop duo from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will bring its unique beat to the Francis Marion University Performing arts Center in downtown Florence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

It will be the duos second visit to Florence. The performed to a sold-out crowd in 2018 at the Performing Arts Center.

Black Violin is comprised of classically trained stringed instrumentalists Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Babtiste, who have known each other since attending the Dillard High School of Performing Arts.

The two formed Black Violin in 2001 and decided to combine their own tastes with their classical background. Thus, hip hop and classical music met in the middle.

“It wasn’t really difficult to combine the two. It was something that was just in us,” said Wil B, the stage name for Babtiste. “We were in hip hop and instrumental classes, so it was very natural for us to put the two together."

Hip hop and violin were their passions. It did not take long for the duo to find their unique and special sound.

The duo was nominated for a Grammy a few years ago for their album “Take the Stairs.”

The nomination was for the best contemporary instrumental album in December 2020.

The requirements to be nominated for this Grammy were the album needed 51% or more of playing time of instrumental material, and the same percentage of playing time of new recordings.

The duo was nominated along with four other artists. Black Violin also appeared on The Today Show in December 2019.

With seven chart-topping albums, the two styles of music genres help the pair stick out in both the classical and hip hop scenes, and show listeners you don’t have to conform to one type of genre for an instrument.

They have also performed with Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, and Mike Shionda from rock band Linkin Park

The pair were then booked for a performance at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in Florence, and have more exciting performances and plans for next year.

“For 2023, we have a seven to eight week long spring tour, and we will be working on some more music for the summer as well,” said Babtiste.

For tickets to the show, visit the FMU PAC website at www.fmupac.org, call 843-661-4444, or visit the PAC Box Office, 201 S. Dargan St. from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets also can be purchased at the Black Violin website -- www.blackviolin.net to purchase.