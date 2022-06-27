'Elvis' king of the box office

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Mishael Morgan of "The Young and the Restless" won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys. The 35-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago plays Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap. John McCook of CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful" won as lead actor, his first victory at age 78 after three previous nominations. "General Hospital" won five trophies, including daytime drama series at the 49th annual ceremony. The awards returned in person with full capacity for the first time in three years.