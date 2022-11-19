F1S All-City Chorus concert scheduled Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence 1 Schools will present its 43rd All-City Chorus concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at South Florence High School.

The All-City Chorus is the school district’s largest concert choir made up of selected student voices from South Florence, West Florence, and Wilson high schools.

Guest conductor for the All-City Choral Concert this year is Anthony Bernarducci, associate professor of music and director of choral activities, at Clemson University. Bernarducci will lead the All-City ensemble in a varied selection of music.

Each high school choir also will present one selection on its own under the direction of its chorus teacher. The high school choral directors are Megerlyn Davis of Wilson, Nikki Frabbott of West Florence, and Andrew Dibble of South Florence. Christiana Roe will be the concert’s pianist, and South Florence students, under the direction of Mike Llloyd, will provide percussion accompaniment.

“Our students and choral directors are excited to present the 43rd All-City Chorus performance,” Florence 1 Schools director of arts and innovative programs Erick Figueras said. “It is especially significant given that this is the first All-City Chorus to be assembled since 2019. Our chorus students and their extraordinary teachers have done remarkable work over the past few years, and this will be a special opportunity to show them off to the community,” he added.

According to Figueras, all three high school choral programs have flourished over the past two years. This year, he noted, numerous students were selected for All State chorus, a student performed with the All National Chorus, the South Florence Chorus was selected to perform at the state American Choral Directors Association conference, and Florence 1 Schools was named one of the Best Communities for Music Education by National Association of Music Merchants for the eighth time last year.

“My students and I are enthusiastic about participating in this year’s All-City concert. For the majority of my students, this will be their first All-City experience. We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to perform and engage in a supported musical community, said Megerlyn Davis, director of choral activities at Wilson High School.

Figueras said students work all day with the guest conductor to polish the music that has been prepared in advance in their chorus classrooms. The process allows gifted singers to study challenging music and to work alongside a distinguished choral professional. The experience also allows talented students from across the district to work cooperatively to prepare a high-level concert for the public. The All City Choral concert is free and open to the public.