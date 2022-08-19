Fabulous Thunderbirds bring unique sound to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Fabulous Thunderbirds will bring an eclectic sound to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“We kind of defy a genre,” said Kim Wilson, frontman and last original member of The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

Wilson summarized it best — The Fabulous Thunderbirds are a fusion of unique styles that do not conform to the traditional categorizations of music. He also takes pride in the purity of the band’s sound. The group keeps their music authentic by forgoing synthetic sound effects and distortion.

“We have just about every kind of sound you can imagine, from rock ‘n’ roll to blues and everything in between,” Wilson said. “We’re just guys playing instruments without many effects, just the natural sound of the instrument. That’s very important to me. What you see is what you get.”

A three-time Grammy nominee, Wilson has been in the music business for 54 years and has played with musical icons such as Muddy Waters, Jimmy Rogers and Eddie Taylor. His many varied experiences have helped him develop an eye for what makes band members click together.

“When you’ve played with the greatest musicians in the world, the guys who invented this music, your standards are so high that almost nobody can meet them,” Wilson said. “But these guys do meet them. And it’s amazing to experience that at this stage in my life. I’ve been doing this a long time, and this is the best band of my life. With these guys, they're the pinnacle of musicianship, chemistry, and energy.”

Wilson said the current members of The Fabulous Thunderbirds have breathed fresh life into the band’s sound, revitalizing what the group has created in the past. Timeless classics such as “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up” resonated with audiences across multiple decades.

“We still play the hits, but the hits have been legitimized by the people that are in the band now,” said Wilson. “They’re incredible musicians. I’m a happy guy these days. It’s hard to find people that you can get on the same page with. And now, everybody’s on the same page.”

To purchase tickets to The Fabulous Thunderbirds, visit the PAC website at www.fmupac.org, call 843-661-4444, or visit the PAC Box Office located at 201 South Dargan Street from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.