FMU Concert Band will perform movie themes tonight

FLORENCE — Francis Marion University’s concert band is going on a cinematic journey during its fall concert Tuesday night.

Under the direction of Dr. Terry Roberts, the band presents “Theme Music from the Movies!” at 7:30 tonight at FMU Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

Listeners are sure to enjoy classics of the modern silver screen, including pieces from Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, The Mandalorian and the Greatest Showman.

Tickets are $10 and available at www.fmupac.org or by calling the PAC box-office from noon to 5 p.m. at 843-661-4444.