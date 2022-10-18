 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

FMU to host Pee Dee fiction, poetry festival

  • 0
FMU festival.jpg

Four authors, top row from left, Aimee Nezhukumatahil and Ada Limon, bottom row from left, Benjamin Percy and Laura Leigh Morris, will be speakers at the 15th Annual Pee Dee Fiction and Poetry Festival in November.

 COURTESY

Francis Marion University will host the 15th Annual Pee Dee Fiction and Poetry Festival on Nov. 3-4.

This year’s guests include poet laureate of the United States Ada Limón, New York Times bestselling author Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Marvel Comics’ Benjamin Percy, and South Carolina writer Laura Leigh Morris.

The two-day festival dedicated to the promotion of literature and reading will feature panel discussions, lectures, book signings and more from four renowned authors. Events will be held in Lowrimore Auditorium on the university’s main campus and will be free to attend and open to the public.

Ada Limón is the poet laureate of the United States, a position appointed to one person annually by the Librarian of Congress.

During the course of her career, Limón has authored six books of poetry, including “The Carrying,” which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. Her book “Bright Dead Things” was nominated for the National Book Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award following the book’s release in 2015. Limón hosts a critically-acclaimed poetry podcast called “The Slowdown,” and her new book of poetry, “The Hurting Kind,” was published earlier this year.

People are also reading…

Benjamin Percy has garnered acclaim for his work with Marvel Comics, in addition to authoring six novels and winning numerous awards.

Percy has written for Wolverine, X-Force, and Ghost Rider. His two most recent novels, “The Ninth Metal” and “The Unfamiliar Garden,” were released in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Percy also co-wrote the film “Summering,” which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and is currently writing a TV adaptation of Urban Cowboy for Paramount Plus.

He is a contributing editor at Esquire and has been published in Time, GQ, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Men’s Journal, and the Paris Review.

Aimee Nezhukumatathil is an award-winning author and poet whose writing has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, ESPN and Best American Poetry.

Her most recent book, “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, & Other Astonishments,” was named a finalist for the Kirkus Prize in non-fiction, as well as four award-winning poetry collections. Nezhukumatathil is professor of English and Creative Writing in the University of Mississippi’s MFA program.

Laura Leigh Morris is a former FMU instructor who lives in Greenville, South Carolina, where she teaches at Furman University.

The author of “Jaws of Life: Stories,” which was published in 2018, Morris’ short fiction work has appeared in Appalachian Heritage, Louisville Review, Notre Dame Review, and other journals. Morris spent three years as the National Endowment for the Arts/Bureau of Prisons Artist-in-Residence at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

The Pee Dee Fiction and Poetry Festival began in 2006 and has become an annual autumn event coordinated by the university’s English faculty.

For a full schedule and additional information of the Nov. 3-4 event, visit peedeefiction.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Country queen Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Country queen Loretta Lynn dies at 90

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough" and "The Pill." Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rian Johnson confirms Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' character is gay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert