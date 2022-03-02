FSO family concert tops 3 Things to Do This Weekend

Sunday is a perfect time for parents to take their children to a concert.

The Florence Symphony Orchestra will be presenting a family concert – “Carnival of the Animals” – at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. The concert begins at 3 p.m., but an “instrument petting zoo” will launch the event at 2 p.m.

The Florence Symphony Orchestra concert is just one of many events scheduled this weekend in and around Florence County. To check out other events, go to the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website at www.visitflo.com.

Here’s more about the concert and two other events happening this weekend.

1 The Florence Symphony Orchestra family concert will feature pieces from Saint-Saens’ 14 movement grand zoological fantasy “Carnival of the Animals.” Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite animal. The instrument petting zoo will give children a close look at the instruments featured in a symphony orchestra. General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children.