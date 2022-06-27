 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grammy-award winning songwriter dies

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter Kenneth "Ken" Williams, who wrote or co-wrote hundred of tunes for a vast array of performers, including Donny Hathaway, The Four Tops and Peaches & Herb, including The Main Ingredient's hit "Everybody Plays the Fool," has died. He was 83.

Williams died June 17 following a long non-COVID-19-related illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, said his wife, Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams.

Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song "Everybody Plays the Fool," originally recorded in 1972 and covered by numerous artists. In recent years, Williams' output has been sampled by artists like Alicia Keys and Lil' Wayne.

In 1968, Williams founded A Dish-A-Tunes LLC Publishing, a family owned and operated music company. During the last five decades Williams added over 500 songs to his music catalogue.

In 2004, the song "You Don't Know My Name" recorded by Keys and produced by Kayne West on "The Diary of Alicia Keys" won a Grammy and so did Williams since it sampled the 1975 song "Let Me Prove My Love to You," co-written by Williams and performed by The Main Ingredient.

People are also reading…

Some of his songs include "Love, Love, Love" (Donny Hathaway), "I Can't See Me Without You" (The Impalas), "Let Me Prove My Love To You" (The Main Ingredient), "Only When You're Lonely" (Holly Maxwell), "Seven Lonely Nights" (The Four Tops), "Keep on Holding On" (Margaret Reynolds) and "Hoping You Will Come Back" (Sandra Phillips).

Williams is survived by his wife; a sister, Dorothy Jones; sons Kenny Williams Jr., Kevin D. Williams and Kalvin Williams; a daughter, Cheryl Nicholson; a stepson, Kenny J. Seymour; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morgan wins lead drama actress award

Morgan wins lead drama actress award

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Mishael Morgan of "The Young and the Restless" won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys. The 35-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago plays Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap. John McCook of CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful" won as lead actor, his first victory at age 78 after three previous nominations. "General Hospital" won five trophies, including daytime drama series at the 49th annual ceremony. The awards returned in person with full capacity for the first time in three years.

Judge makes $10.3M award official in Depp-Heard trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The judge in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has made a jury's multimillion-dollar award official. Judge Penney Azcarate entered a written order Friday for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote. The judge entered a judgment order into the court record after a brief hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court. She also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the jury's award on her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. The order was a formality after the jury announced its verdict June 1.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul McCartney surprises Glastonbury crowd with Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen duets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert