Kight organizing Pee Dee Blues Society

FLORENCE, S.C. – David Kight was one of the thousands of people who enjoyed the fun, food and music at Saturday’s South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival in downtown Florence.

Kight spent most of Saturday at the Blues Bash stage listening to Shrimp City Slim, Henry D. Jones, Ray Lundy, Freddie Vanderford & Brandon Turner and 61 Ghosts. He also met the performers and audience members.

Kight is in the process of founding and organizing the Pee Dee Blues Society. He said he wants to create the society to promote the musical artform he enjoys and the area musicians that perform it.

“It’s a fledgling operation, No. 1. We are just getting started here at the blues stage at the festival because we had a lot of like-minded people here,” he said. “We want to enlighten people about the music and bring the music more into the popular mainstream.”

Blues music originated in the deep south of the United States in the 1860s. It has its roots in African American work songs and spirituals. It also was the foundation of many other genres, including country and rock-n-roll, Kight said.

Blues has evolved into different styles from the Delta blues and Piedmont blues to urban blues styles like Chicago and West Coast blues.

In the 1960s and 1970s blues-rock developed, which blended blues styles with rock music.

Many performers participate in the “Blues in the Schools” program, which gives students of all ages the chance to learn blues traditions and preserve the heritage of the genre,” Kight said.

The Pee Dee Blues Society will work to promote blues music and get more people to support the music and performers, he said.

At the Blues Bash stage, Kight took a Pee Dee Blues Society signup sheet to audience members to see if they wanted to join the group. The organization doesn’t have a website or social media presence, yet.

Kight’s goal is to have blues jams at area venues early next year. He said he is working with Kalmia Gardens in Hartsville to host a blues festival at the site.

“It’s just a work in progress at the moment,” he said.

Kight said he enjoys music of all kinds and discovered his love for music in high school.

Later, he was a stagehand at Carolina Coliseum in Columbia for many years. In recent years, he has promoted concerts and has his own public address and lighting system.

“I just have a love for music overall,” he said.