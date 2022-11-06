'Meltdown in Dixie' screening Thursday in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Center for Creative Partnerships of Orangeburg is bringing the South Carolina focused documentary film “Meltdown In Dixie” to Florence for a community screening at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over the display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg outside an ice cream shop called the Edisto River Creamery.

Directed by Orangeburg native Emily Harrold, the film follows the owner of the creamery as he tries to bring the flag down. Countering this, the film also profiles the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which wants to keep the flag flying.

“The role of Confederate symbols in our society today is a very charged and dividing issue,” Harrold said. “While it was hard to turn the camera on my hometown on such a controversial subject, I believe the film offers insights on all sides of the issue. I hope the film encourages audiences to more openly consider their feelings on the topic and acknowledge the legacy of hurt that Confederate symbols continue to uphold.”

The screening at the Florence County Museum Waters Gallery is free and open to the public. After the screening professor Louis Venters of Francis Marion University will moderate a conversation featuring state Rep. Terry Alexander and South Carolina historian Ron Roth.

The FCM Waters Gallery is at 135 S. Dargan St,, Florence.