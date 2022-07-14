3 ThIngs To Do This Weekend: Music, movie and food

Can you dodge raindrops?

With at least a 50% chance of rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday, dodging raindrops could be a fun thing to do this weekend. If you aren’t nimble enough, we’ve come up with a list of the 3 Things To Do This Weekend that will keep you inside and dry.

There is a never-ending supply of fun things to do in the Pee Dee. You can visit the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website – www.visitflo.com – for a complete listing of events.

Here is the Morning News’ 3 Things To Do This Weekend to stay dry and have fun.

1 Orleans is “Still the One” to see Friday night at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence, 201 S. Dargan St. The American pop rock band hit it big in the mid-1970s with “Dance With Me and “Still the One,” which were on their “Let There Be Music” and “Waking and Dreaming” albums in 1975 and 1976. The band has continued to produce albums and tour over the years. Their latest album, “New Star Shining,” came out in 2021. Tickets are still available for the Orleans concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. You can contact the Performing Arts Center ticket office at 843-661-4444 or go online to order at fmupac.org/tickets/. The ticket office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes before a performance.

2 You don’t have to go to the beach to see a shark. The 2004 DreamWorks Animation movie “Shark Tale” will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday for Movie At The Market. The comedy will be shown at City Center Farmers Market, 200 Sanborn St. in downtown Florence. If it’s raining the showing will be moved to the Barnes Street Activity Center, a block from the City Center Farmers Market. Shark Tale was theatrically released on Oct. 1, 2004. It features the voices of Will Smith, Jack Black, Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger and Angelina Jolie. It tells the story of a fish named Oscar who falsely claims to have killed Frankie, the son of a shark mob boss named Don Lino. Admission and popcorn are free. Candy and drinks will be on sale for $1. Movie At The Market is sponsored by the City of Florence Recreation, Athletics and Sports Tourism department.

3 “Well, you can have your yams. You can have your collard greens, but if you want to please little ol’ me you better fix butterbeans.” – The B-52s. If you want to discover why the Athens, Ga., band wrote a song about butterbeans, visit the Pee Dee State Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the Butter Bean Tasting. The Pee Dee State Farmers Market will feature butter beans Saturday, including samples of this week’s recipe – butter bean hummus. While you’re there grab a bag of butter beans and a free recipe card. The Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence, is a 45,000 square foot farmers shed filled with produce and horticultural products.

If you’d like to have your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

—Chris Day