3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Celebrate Oktoberfest, cash and comedy

FLORENCE, S.C. — Area residents can let the good times roll this weekend.

The good news is there isn’t a hurricane hovering off the coastline. The better news is the activities calendar overflows this weekend.

Check out the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website – www.visitflo.com – for a full calendar of events.

The Morning News has selected its 3 Things To Do This Weekend, and it all starts with an Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Florence. The phrase “Show me the money” also will work this Saturday at the Pee Dee Area Coin and Currency Show at the SiMT building of Florence-Darlington Technical College, 1951 Pisgah Road. Everyone needs a good laugh, comedian, podcaster and author Bert Krischer will bring his tour to the Florence Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Let’s take a deeper dive into these events in today’s 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 ROLL OUT THE BARREL: The 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence is the site of the annual downtown Oktoberfest. Admission is free. The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be something for everyone at the festival. There will be beer, German food, weenie dog races, beer stein and beer barrel races and live music from NTRANZE. The Myrtle Beach-based band performs R&B, beach music, Motown and music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. So, if you’re going to Oktoberfest, put on your dancing shoes.

2 CASHING IN: The Pee Dee Coin Club will put on the Pee Dee Area Coin and Currency Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the SiMT Building at Florence-Darlington Technical College. Approximately 25 vendors will be on site to buy, sell and trade United States, world and ancient coins and currency. The American Numismatic Association Certification Service will have a both at the show to grade and certify coins. Parking and admission are free. Door prizes will be announced hourly. For more information, visit www.peedeeareacoinclub.com.

3 LAUGH IT OFF: Comedian, podcaster and author Bert Kreischer will bring "The Berty Boy Relapse Tour," to the Florence Center at 7 p.m. Saturday. Kreischer has stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, and is considered one of the top names in comedy.

If you would like to see your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day