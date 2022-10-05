3 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Celebrate Oktoberfest, cash and pumpkins

FLORENCE, S.C. — Area residents can let the good times roll this weekend.

The good news is there isn’t a hurricane hovering off the coastline. The better news is the activities calendar overflows this weekend.

Check out the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website – www.visitflo.com – for a full calendar of events.

The Morning News has selected its 3 Things To Do This Weekend, and it all starts with an Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Florence. The phrase “Show me the money” also will work this Saturday at the Pee Dee Area Coin and Currency Show at the SiMT building of Florence-Darlington Technical College, 1951 Pisgah Road. With Halloween around the corner, you may want to check out the Annual Fall Plant and Flower Festival this weekend at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St. There will be pumpkins available.

Let’s take a deeper dive into these events in today’s 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

1 ROLL OUT THE BARREL: The 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence is the site of the annual downtown Oktoberfest. Admission is free. The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be something for everyone at the festival. There will be beer, German food, weenie dog races, beer stein and beer barrel races and live music from NTRANZE. The Myrtle Beach-based band performs R&B, beach music, Motown and music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. So, if you’re going to Oktoberfest, put on your dancing shoes.

2 CASHING IN: The Pee Dee Coin Club will put on the Pee Dee Area Coin and Currency Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the SiMT Building at Florence-Darlington Technical College. Approximately 25 vendors will be on site to buy, sell and trade United States, world and ancient coins and currency. The American Numismatic Association Certification Service will have a both at the show to grade and certify coins. Parking and admission are free. Door prizes will be announced hourly. For more information, visit www.peedeeareacoinclub.com.

3 PLANTS FOR FALL: The Pee Dee State Farmers Market will host its annual Fall Plant and Flower Festival from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More than 40 vendors will be selling plants, flowers, arts and crafts and other décor items. Fresh produce and pumpkins, pumpkins and more pumpkins will be available for purchase. Food trucks also will be on site. Masters Gardeners from Clemson Extension will give advice and answer questions about fall planting. Admission and parking is free.

If you would like to see your event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

