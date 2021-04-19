Alabama will perform June 10 at Florence Center; tickets go on sale Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Multi-platinum-selling country rock group Alabama has announced a new date to its “50th Anniversary Tour” with a June 10 stop at the Florence Center.
Comedian Leanne Morgan will join them on the date.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations and the Florence Center box office.
It’s been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach bar called The Bowery. It’s a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars, Alabama went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music.
Songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for Alabama’s career. The group introduced rock-style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today’s brightest country stars, including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.
While Alabama’s music continues to stand the test of time, its numbers are beyond compare. Alabama has charted 43 No. 1 singles, including 21 No. 1 singles in a row, and it has won dozens of CMA, Grammy and ACM Awards.
The musicians are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In addition, they have raised millions of dollars for various charities.
Visit thealabamaband.com for more information.
Morgan’s style of comedy combines her Southern charm and storytelling about her own life. She is a married stay-at-home mother of three. While performing in San Antonio she was asked to appear at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and shortly thereafter appeared on ABC’s “The View” in a housewife segment.
Morgan was a finalist on Nick at Nite’s “Funniest Mom” and toured three years with the Southern Fried Chicks. She has appeared in comedy clubs, performing arts centers and theaters all over the United States. Her comedy is in rotation every day on Sirius comedy channels.
Visit LeanneMorgan.com for more information.