Alabama will perform June 10 at Florence Center; tickets go on sale Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Multi-platinum-selling country rock group Alabama has announced a new date to its “50th Anniversary Tour” with a June 10 stop at the Florence Center.

Comedian Leanne Morgan will join them on the date.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations and the Florence Center box office.

It’s been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach bar called The Bowery. It’s a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars, Alabama went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music.

Songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for Alabama’s career. The group introduced rock-style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today’s brightest country stars, including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.