3 Things To Do This Weekend: Honor the birth of the US

America and Americans celebrate Independence Day this weekend. Some call it the Fourth of July weekend. It’s the annual celebration of nationhood, commemorating the passage of the Declaration of Independence Day by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

So it’s the United States of America’s 246th birthday.

Here are the top 3 Things to do this holiday weekend.

1 Celebrate Independence Day with a barbecue at Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1, 3629 E. Palmetto St., Florence. The celebration starts at noon July 4. The post will be serving hamburgers, hot dogs, watermelon, covered dishes and desserts. Water, soda and coffee will be available. Bobby D will provide live background music. More than 100 visitors attended the Post’s celebration in 2021. The post also will honor the Swamp Fox quilters for their Quilts of Valor program.

2 Taste of Summer: Few things are sweeter than a South Carolina watermelon. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St, Florence, will hold a certified South Carolina Watermelon tasting. Free samples will be available. The average South Carolina watermelon weighs 20 pounds. So, Independence Day is a great time to share a sweet, fruit treat with family and friends. While you’re at the farmer’s market, pick up a certified South Carolina watermelon and other fruits and vegetables for the holiday weekend.

3 Show your spirit: The Florence Flamingos still have tickets available for Friday night’s game against the Wilson Tobs and Saturday night’s game against the Macon Bacon. There will be fireworks both nights. Friday night’s home game is Chick-Fil-A Friends and Family Deal night. Saturday’s contest is Spirit of Florence night. The Florence Flamingos play in the Coastal Plain League at the new Carolina Bank Field, 1200 Jennie O’Bryan Ave., Florence. Saturday night, the Flamingos will be auctioning special red, white and blue fire jerseys during the game.

These are just our top 3 things to do this weekend, but there is so much more available in Florence County. Visit the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website to get the complete lowdown on everything happening this weekend – www.visitflo.com.

If you’d like to have an event featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

-- Chris Day