Performing Arts Center announces fall lineup

The Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center will go a little bit country, classic rock and hip hop fusion this fall.

Country music star Josh Turner, country-rock legend Jim Messina, and hip hop fusion group Black Violin will all take the FMUPAC stage this fall.

Turner will perform Sept. 29, followed by Messina on Oct. 15, and Black Violin on Dec. 10.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at noon Monday.

A native of Hannah, S.C., Turner is a two-time Grammy-nominated country music superstar who has been topping country charts since 2003. His numerous hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “Would You Go With Me.”

With nine studio albums, Turner’s arsenal of songs covers everything from mainstream country to gospel music. Known for his trademark baritone voice, Turner has a unique sound that distinguishes him from all other country artists of the era.

Messina is a legend in the world of country-rock music. Born and raised in California, Messina began his musical career as a member of the folk-rock band Buffalo Springfield.

He later co-founded the hugely successful group Loggins and Messina, which released a string of hit albums in the 1970s.

In recent years, Messina has continued to perform and record as a solo artist, and he remains one of the most popular touring acts in the world. With his remarkable talent and infectious energy, Messina continues to bring his unique brand of Americana to fans all over the globe.

Black Violin returns to the FMUPAC for the first time since its sold out performance in 2018.

The Grammy-nominated group consists of members Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste, who use their classical instruments to create a unique fusion of classical strings with hip hop.

First appearing on the music scene in 2004, Black Violin gained traction as a live music group, performing with the likes of Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan and Mike Shionda of rock band Linkin Park.

The famed duo eventually began recording and releasing original music a few years later. Now, with seven chart-topping albums–two of which were self-published–Black Violin is a major player in the classical music and hip hop communities.

In addition to these three shows, tickets for summer concerts are still available. Orleans will perform at the FMUPAC on July 15, followed by The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Aug. 19.

To reserve tickets for all upcoming performances, visit the PAC website at www.fmupac.org, call 843-661-4444, or at the PAC Box Office, 201 S. Dargan Street from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.