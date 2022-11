FLORENCE, S.C. -- Music, fun, games and amusement rides will fill downtown Florence today as the South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival gets underway at 10 a.m.

Food venders, merchants and more were setting up Saturday morning in downtown Florence. There will be stages for music, a Kids Zone and more.

Sister Sledge is the headliner. The group will start performing at 5:45 p.m. on the Main Stage at the intersection of South Irby Street and NB Baroody St.